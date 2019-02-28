RED BANK: NEW OFFICER JOINS POLICE FORCE

Luke Cahill, who’s been working as a ‘special,’ or part-time, police officer in Red Bank since 2017, was sworn in as a full-timer at Wednesday’s council meeting.

The 25-year-old Tinton Falls resident’s hiring creates an opening for a special, but otherwise brings the RBPD back to full staffing of 40 officers, following the resignation last year of a patrolman arrested in Middletown on a DWI charge, said Chief Darren McConnell.

The council also accepted the retirement of Sergeant David Hicks, who plans to leave in June after a 26-year career with the deparment. Several more retirements are possible in 2019, though no official filings have been made, McConnell said.