RED BANK: BUILDING MAKEOVER PROPOSED

The owner of the office building at 116-120 Chestnut Street in Red Bank is proposing a dramatic change to its facade. (Rendering by Rotwein + Blake. Click to enlarge.)

The building as it currently appears from the North Jersey Coastline crossing. Below, a view of the Rail project, with the Chestnut Street building at lower right. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Denholtz Associates, which has approvals for a multiuse project called the Rail now under construction between Chestnut and Oakland streets adjoining the train station, is seeking planning board approval to change the plan as it pertains to the facade and clock tower of 116-120 Chestnut Street.

The clock tower, which contains an elevator and a stairway, would be replaced by a translucent-skinned box lit from inside. No interior changes are proposed.

The proposal is slated to go before the planning board on March 4 at 7 p.m.