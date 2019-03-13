The scaffolding came down Tuesday, revealing the facade of a brand-new building in downtown Red Bank.

What’s Going On Here? Read on for the answer. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

One last look at the building the new one replaced. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The new two-story retail-and-office building at 39 East Front Street replaces a windowless, stucco-covered structure that redbankgreen dubbed Red Bank’s fugliest building, once home to a radiology business.

Twin brothers John and Scott Caruso of Rumson, partners in the real estate development firm CJS Investments, acquired the site for $1.13 million in August, 2016. After winning planning approval for a total gut job, the Carusos decided the structure wasn’t worth saving and went back to the board with a plan to erect an entirely new structure.

With an anticipated opening date in June, Professional Physical Therapy will occupy the entire first floor, John Caruso told redbankgreen Wednesday.

CJS Investments will occupy the second floor, he said.

The building, sandwiched between Front Street Tattoo shop and Red Bank Eye, is prominently identified in a frieze as “CJS Building.”

The Caruso brothers, graduates of Red Bank Catholic High, are well familiar with the neighborhood: their father once once owned the Globe Hotel bar across the street.