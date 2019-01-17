RED BANK: DOWNTOWN GETS FIRST TATTOOS

Michael Saunders inks a new tat for Red Bank resident Nick Goskowsky on opening day at Front Street Tattoo. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Just three months after the Red Bank council voted to allow tattoo parlors downtown, one has inked its first butterflies and skulls onto biceps and bellies.

The business took a portion of the space leased to Sugarush, above. Below, owner Michael ‘Shoe’ Nyegaard gets a celebratory tattoo from his son, Erik. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Front Street Tattoo opened at midday Thursday and immediately started inking customers, owner Michael ‘Shoe’ Nyegaard, told redbankgreen as his son, Erik, gave him a tattoo of the letters “FST” on his torso to celebrate the occasion.

A 27-year veteran of the tattoo business, Nyegaard is joined in the shop by Erik, who owns Anchor Tattoo Company in New Brunswick, and nephew Dave Nyegaard, who owns Tattooville in Linden, both of which the elder Nyegaard started.

Two other inkers are on staff, and the shop plans to host residencies for celebrity tat artists, including Oliver Peck, who’s scheduled to appear on February 9, and Jack Rudy.

Tattoos are available from 12 to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. They start at $100, and are priced based on “size, location and complexity,” said Erik, with the average costing about $275.

While body piercing will eventually be available, it’s not being offered yet, Nyegaard said.

In October, the council unanimously struck down prohibitions on tattoo shops in five business zones. Before then, tattoo shops were allowed only in the highway business zone fronting on Newman Springs Road, but none had opened.

The shop leased the former party room and café of Sugarush cupcakes, which continues to operate next door.