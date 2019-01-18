Seagulls settled on a patch of ice in the Navesink River off Red Bank Thursday. The weather forecast for coming days on the Greater Green remained unsettled, however.

With a major storm threatening the northeastern United States, here’s what we can expect in coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday: A light, accumulating snow was falling as dawn approached Friday, and was expected to taper off by midmorning, with temperatures reaching 41 degrees or so.

Saturday: Some rain before 2 p.m., shifting to a mix of rain and snow, with new snow accumulation of less than a half an inch.

Saturday night: Rain, heavy at times, with perhaps another half inch of snow.

Sunday: Rain before noon, then snow, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Chance of snow is only around 30 percent, as temperatures plummet to as low as 8 degrees and winds pick up.”This may result in a flash freeze of wet surfaces,” the NWS warned. Falling limbs and power outages are possible.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Mostly sunny and blustery, with a high near 17 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)