SHREWSBURY: AILING OWL GETTING CARE

A young owl found cowering against a storefront in the Grove at Shrewsbury was headed to an animal hospital for treatment Friday morning.

Borough animal control officer Henry Perez said the young bird, believed to be a horned owl, appeared to have an eye infection. He was taking the owl to Garden State Veterinary Specialists in Tinton Falls for treatment.

“Hopefully, after a couple of days of antibiotics, he’ll be all better so I can release him back into the area,” Perez told redbankgreen. (Photos by Henry Perez. Click to enlarge.)