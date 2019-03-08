SHREWSBURY: AILING OWL GETTING CARE

SHREWSBURY OWL A young owl found cowering against a storefront in the Grove at Shrewsbury was headed to an animal hospital for treatment Friday morning.

SHREWSBURY OWLBorough animal control officer Henry Perez said the young bird, believed to be a horned owl, appeared to have an eye infection. He was taking the owl to Garden State Veterinary Specialists in Tinton Falls for treatment. 

“Hopefully, after a couple of days of antibiotics, he’ll be all better so I can release him back into the area,” Perez told redbankgreen (Photos by Henry Perez. Click to enlarge.)

Posted on March 8, 2019 at 9:30 am, filed under Animals, Featured, Government, Retailing, Shrewsbury and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.