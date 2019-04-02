RED BANK: TOWNHOMES, SIGNS ON AGENDA

An architect’s drawing of the townhomes proposed for Boat Club Court, and a view of the site, below. (Rendering by Rotwein+Blake. Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A plan for townhouses on a twice-abandoned site and a request for large exterior wall signs at Riverview Medical Center fill up the Red Bank zoning board agenda for Thursday night. Riverview Medical Center needs for variances for proposed signage. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Denholtz Associates is scheduled to seek board approvals for the construction of 10 townhomes on what’s now a gravel parking lot on Boat Club Court overlooking the Navesink River.

Dubbed Southbank at Navesink, the project calls for five one-story units topped by five two-story units, with 26 parking spots for tenants underneath the structure and eight more exposed, according to plans. Here are the floor plans: Denholtz.Southbank. Architec. 16&22 W. Front St. Z13066

As reported last month by redbankgreen, the half-acre site has twice in the last 15 years been approved for residential development without either project coming to fruition.

Also on the agenda: Riverview is seeking variances to erect five wall signs on its East Front Street building — only one is now permitted — and each would be no less than twice the size that local ordinances allow.

The zoning board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 90 Monmouth Street. Here’s the agenda.