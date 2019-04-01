After a weekend tinged with gray skies and the subtle smell of smoke from a distant forest fire, the Greater Red Bank Green awoke to a wintry chill Monday. (Image by NWS. Click to enlarge.)

The fire in the eastern Burlington County Pine Barrens burned an estimated 10,000 acres, driven by strong winds from the southwest that carried the smoke over much of central and northern New Jersey, according to news reports.

Late Sunday night, the Asbury Park Press and other news outlets reported the blaze 75 percent contained.

By 6:30 a.m. Monday, the wind had shifted to the west, bringing wind-chill temperatures down to 21 degrees in the Red Bank area, according to the National Weather Service. A gusty day, with temperatures in the high 40s, was forecast.

Check out the extended outlook below.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday night Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Thursday night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.