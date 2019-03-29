RED BANK: SHEDDING LIGHT ON SHREWSBURY

red bank shrewsbury avenue lampsStreetlamps on both ends of a crosswalk at Catherine Street are among dozens along Shrewsbury Avenue awaiting repairs. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

hot topic red bank njPedestrian safety issues rose to the fore again at the Red Bank borough council’s latest meeting.

As they have often in the past, conditions along Shrewsbury Avenue in particular sparked outrage.

red bank shrewsbury ave The woman above had to walk twice around the same car blocking the crosswalk when she crossed Shrewsbury Avenue at Locust Avenue and returned to the other side with a child Thursday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Bank Street resident Allison Gregory, who ran for council as a Republican last November, complained to the governing body Wednesday night that too many motorists fail to stop for pedestrians attempting to cross Shrewsbury.

“Nobody yields. Nobody yields to people in crosswalks,” she said. “Something has to be done so somebody doesn’t get run over. People are halfway across, with strollers — [motorists] don’t care.”

In addition, “a ton” of borough-owned street lamps along the street are dark at night, though she found only a few out downtown, Gregory said. It’s an issue she’s raised to the council in the past.

On the street Thursday, British Cottage owner Tricia Nelson watched as a driver making a left turn onto Locust Avenue ignored a woman trying to cross Shrewsbury from west to east.

Nelson said she sees similar activity all day long from her shop, and “it’s like they’re going to die.” She said was driving recently and stopped for a pedestrian who “couldn’t believe I was stopping for her.”

In response, Business Administrator Ziad Shehady said that he would speak to police Chief Darren McConnell about enforcement.

He also said the borough is awaiting a response about a grant for streetscape improvements that “would hopefully improve pedestrian safety there.”

Regarding the lights, which Mayor Pasquale Menna said were installed 40 years ago, the borough had fixed those it could, but many require costly work “beyond what we can handle in-house,” including deteriorated underground conduit and cabinet issues, Shehady said.

According to a list provided to redbankgreen by Shehady, 52 of the 70 lamps aren’t working, and several are missing entirely. (See below for locations.)

Getting them fixed is a matter of finding where the issue fits within “a lot of priorities” in terms of budgeting and preparing for capital improvements, he said, “but we are working on that.”

In response to questions redbankgreen sent Shehady Thursday, he emailed that the borough is seeking grants valued at nearly $1.3 million from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to cover “traffic calming and pedestrian safety enhancements on Shrewsbury Avenue and in the surrounding area.”

In the meantime, he said, the police department “will also be stepping up enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of pedestrians in crosswalks. We were recently awarded a Distracted Driving Grant through the NJ Division of Highway and Traffic Safety.  With that grant, more targeted enforcement will take place in April and there will be other pedestrian decoy exercises around the borough.”

In “coming weeks,” as the weather warms, the town will also soon embark on a program to repaint crosswalks across town, using a painting machine acquired late last year, Shehady said. “We have plans to re-paint curbs and sidewalks as well as repairing some of the worst sidewalks downtown as part of our 2018/2019 road improvement plan,” he wrote.

Here’s the status report on decorative lamps along Shrewsbury Avenue:

Street Address Status
390 Shrewsbury Avenue good
386 Shrewsbury Avenue out
379 Shrewsbury Avenue good
376 Shrewsbury Avenue good
369 Shrewsbury Avenue pole missing
364 Shrewsbury Avenue out
359 Shrewsbury Avenue out
346 Shrewsbury Avenue out
345 Shrewsbury Avenue out
334 Shrewsbury Avenue out
335 Shrewsbury Avenue good
325 Shrewsbury Avenue good
326 Shrewsbury Avenue out
316 Shrewsbury Avenue out
309 Shrewsbury Avenue good
306 Shrewsbury Avenue out
299 Shrewsbury Avenue out
296 Shrewsbury Avenue out
293 Shrewsbury Avenue out
285 Shrewsbury Avenue out
260 Shrewsbury Avenue out
Shrewsbury Avenue & Drs. James Parker Blvd good
Shrewsbury Avenue & Drs. James Parker Blvd good
Shrewsbury Avenue & Drs. James Parker Blvd out
273 Shrewsbury Avenue out
273 Shrewsbury Avenue out
264 Shrewsbury Avenue out
256 Shrewsbury Avenue out
257 Shrewsbury Avenue out
254 Shrewsbury Avenue, out
247 Shrewsbury Avenue out
243 Shrewsbury Avenue out
234 Shrewsbury Avenue out
233 Shrewsbury Avenue 0ut
228 Shrewsbury Avenue out
222 Shrewsbury Avenue out
220 Shrewsbury Avenue out
Shrewsbury Avenue & Drs. James Parker Blvd out
211 Shrewsbury Avenue out
197 Shrewsbury Avenue pole missing
192 Shrewsbury Avenue out
189 Shrewsbury Avenue out
184 Shrewsbury Avenue out
179 Shrewsbury Avenue out
172 Shrewsbury Avenue out
170 Shrewsbury Avenue out
165 Shrewsbury Avenue out
160 Shrewsbury Avenue out
155 Shrewsbury Avenue out
Shrewsbury Avenue & Herbert Street out
150 Shrewsbury Avenue out
141 Shrewsbury Avenue good
136 Shrewsbury Avenue good
129 Shrewsbury Avenue out
126 Shrewsbury Avenue pole missing
114 Shrewsbury Avenue good
109 Shrewsbury Avenue pole missing
106 Shrewsbury Avenue out
105 Shrewsbury Avenue out
92 Shrewsbury Avenue good
Shrewsbury Avenue good
89 Shrewsbury Avenue out
84 Shrewsbury Avenue good
81 Shrewsbury Avenue good
80 Shrewsbury Avenue good
64 Shrewsbury Avenue out
54 Shrewsbury Avenue out
40 Shrewsbury Avenue out
32 Shrewsbury Avenue good

 

