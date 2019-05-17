RED BANK: A FAREWELL TO ‘GAME OF THRONES’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Strings students at the Count Basie Center’s Monmouth Conservatory of Music gathered last weekend to pay a final farewell to Westeros with a student-and-instructor performance of the theme to HBO’s “Game Of Thrones.”

Leo Soeda (cello) and Bettina Forbes (violin) led violin students Mèkel Cleare, Maximiliano Huerta and Jack Santoro; viola student Rayan R. Jawa, and cello students Victor Fuentes, Erin Kraus, Sydney Roth, Mihika R. Jawa, Galia Montoya and David Fiorito.