RED BANK: A FAREWELL TO ‘GAME OF THRONES’

Strings students at the Count Basie Center’s Monmouth Conservatory of Music gathered last weekend to pay a final farewell to Westeros with a student-and-instructor performance of the theme to HBO’s “Game Of Thrones.”

Leo Soeda (cello) and Bettina Forbes (violin) led violin students Mèkel Cleare, Maximiliano Huerta and Jack Santoro; viola student Rayan R. Jawa, and cello students Victor Fuentes, Erin Kraus, Sydney Roth, Mihika R. Jawa, Galia Montoya and David Fiorito.

 

Posted on May 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm, filed under Children, Education, Entertainment, Featured, Music, Television and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.