FAIR HAVEN: SCHOOL REFERENDUM ON TABLE

By JOHN T. WARD

Fair Haven’s two-school district plans to hold a facilities bond referendum in September, Superintendent Sean McNeil announced earlier this week.

How much spending does the board hope to win approval for? How will the funds be used? Stay tuned, says McNeil.

Details about the September 24 ballot initiative — the rationale, tax impact and more — haven’t yet been disclosed, he said. They’ll be unveiled at a series of three public presentations next week. Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, May 22, 8:45 a.m. at Sickles School

Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m. at Sickles School

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. at Knollwood School

Each session will feature a formal presentation by district officials, followed by a question-and-answer session and opportunities to chat one-on-one with key personnel, McNeil said in a notice on the district website.

The district also plans to launch a referendum website on May 22, McNeil tells redbankgreen.