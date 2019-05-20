RED BANK: HOT START TO COMFORTABLE WEEK
Peak temperatures on the Greater Red Bank Green will reach into the mid-80s Monday under a slight threat of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The outlook for rest of the week looks more comfortable. Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night
A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 16 mph.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday night
A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.