Peak temperatures on the Greater Red Bank Green will reach into the mid-80s Monday under a slight threat of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The outlook for rest of the week looks more comfortable. Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night

A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 16 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night

A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.