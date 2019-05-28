RED BANK: DIAMOND SHOP HIT AGAIN

Plywood covered the broken door early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Seven years after it was the target of a smash-and-grab burglary, a Red Bank jewelry shop was hit again Monday, police said.

According to police Chief Darren McConnell, one or more thieves smashed their way in through the front door of A.H. Fisher Diamonds, at the corner of Broad and White streets, at 3:25 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Responding to an alarm from the store, police found the front door broken and several glass display cases smashed. The thief or thieves had fled, he said.

They did not get into the store’s safe, McConnell said.

As of 10:45 a.m., store owner Alan Fisher was still working on an itemized inventory of stolen property, said McConnell. Detective John Camarca is investigating.

The store was burglarized in a similar manner shortly before dawn on a Sunday in July, 2012, when police responded to an alarm to find the front-door glass smashed and the store strewn with glass from broken display cases. No attempt was made to open the store’s formidable vault in that incident.