RED BANK: DRIVER CHARGED IN CAR V. POLE

A car took out a utility pole on Spring Street in Red Bank early Tuesday morning, landing its driver in legal trouble. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen that a 2016 Chrysler driven by Christy Burke, 33, of Belford, struck the pole, located at the corner of Wallace Street, at 1:45 a.m., sheering it at its base.

Burke, the sole occupant of the car, was charged with DWI, McConnell said. The accident was investigated by Patrolman Darren McConnell, the chief’s son.