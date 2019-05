RED BANK: PARADE MARCHES BACK TO LIFE

Red Bank’s Memorial Day Parade, a onetime tradition that halted an indeterminate number of years ago, was back in full force Monday.

Under fabulously sunny skies, the Parks & Rec-organized event saw a stableful of therapy horses leading the way up Broad Street from Irving Place to the Veteran’s Monument on Monmouth Street. There, a short ceremony in commemoration of military victims of foreign wars was held.

Enjoy the 50-photo slideshow from both events below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)