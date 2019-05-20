RUMSON: COUPLE DIE IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

The accident occurred near the intersection of Navesink Avenue and Ridge Road/Hartshorne Lane. (Google Map. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank woman — a daughter of a former Riverview Medical Center president — and her boyfriend were killed in a motorcycle crash in Rumson Saturday evening, authorities said Monday.

Stephanie Hogan, 28, was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by John J.Berry Jr., 29, of Atlantic Highlands, when it struck a car at about 7:20p.m., ejecting both riders, according to an announcement by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

The motorcycle, a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja, was heading westbound on Hartshorne Road, approaching the intersection of Navesink Avenue, where Hartshorne Lane becomes Ridge Road, when they were struck by a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, according to the report.

Hogan and Berry were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m., according to the statement by Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The driver of the Wrangler and one passenger, both minors, stopped and remained on scene, it said.

Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna confirmed that Stephanie Kelly was the daughter of Timothy J. Hogan, former president of the three regional hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health, including Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank; and Eileen Hogan, a member of the Red Bank zoning board. The male victim was Stephanie’s boyfriend, Menna said.

The crash is under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and Rumson Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443, or Rumson Police Department Patrolman Daniel Campanella or Detective Sergeant Christopher Isherwood at 732-842-0500.

[UPDATE: The original version of this report, based on the prosecutor’s office statement, said the motorcycle was struck by the Jeep. The prosecutor’s office subsequently issued a revised press release stating that the motorcycle struck the Jeep.]