Runners warm up before last year’s inaugural race. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank Classic, which last year revived a downtown footrace tradition after a three-year absence, is set to run (and walk) its second edition Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

The race course is entirely within Red Bank borders, unlike its predecessor, the George Sheehan Classic. (Click to enlarge)

• More than 1,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the main event, a five-kilometer (3.1-mile) race, said Angie Courtney, of the Red Bank Business Alliance, which organized the event with the Community YMCA, the borough Parks & Rec department and Red Bank RiverCenter.

• The race will be be run entirely within the borders of Red Bank. That means road closures, borough police advise.

The closures affect Broad Street between Front Street and East Bergen Place, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Other roads affected by full or partial closures include Harding Road, Branch Avenue, Prospect Avenue, and John, Marion and Mechanic streets. Click the map above and plan accordingly.

• No overnight parking will be permitted along the race course on Broad Street Friday night.

• The course distance has been certified by USA Track & Field. Timing will be provided by Split Second Timing, with participants able to get their results via email within seconds of crossing the finish line.

• Racers can pick up their bib and t-shirt packets Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Red Rock Tap + Grill, or the morning of the race at a registration tent in Marine Park. The first 1,000 registrants can expect to get a bagful of swag. Those who finish the race will get a medal.

• Soul Strong will offer 5K racers a warm-up on Broad Street at 8:15, with the race going off at 8:30.

The kids’ dash starts at 10 a.m.

• Dogs and strollers are allowed in the 5k race, but owners are asked to “keep the course safe for everyone” by being aware of nearby runners.

• Awards will be presented at 10 a.m. in Marine Park to top finishers.

• As with the George Sheehan Classic, an annual draw for 21 years before it decamped to Asbury Park in 2016, the organizers have pledged to clear the streets by 10 a.m., in time for downtown merchants to begin opening their stores. The Sheehan organizers consistently met that goal.

A small portion of Broad Street will remain closed until completion of the kids’ dashes, which are expected to wrap up at 10:15.

• Red Rock Tap + Grill hosts a post-race party featuring live entertainment starting at 11 a.m.

• Registration for the 5K costs $35; the kids’ race fee is $15. Proceeds of the event will be donated to the to Red Bank Department of Parks and Recreation and to the Community YMCA.

• The event is rain-or-shine, but rain doesn’t appear to be an issue. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies, with a daytime high near 80 and south winds of 7 to 12 miles per hour.

