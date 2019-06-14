The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of May, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05/14/19 a walk in report was made for a theft that occurred from a locker in the area of W Front St. $280.00 cash was taken from a wallet leaving $40.00 behind. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: Unknown individuals broke a window on a parked vehicle during a scuffle they were having in the area on W Front St during the early morning of 05/18/19. The damage is estimated to be approximately $1000.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: Two aluminum ladders were reported stolen from a backyard in the area of River St. The theft took place on 05/25/19 and the ladders are described as (1) 50 foot expandable ladder valued at $800.00 and (1) 25 foot expandable valued at $300.00. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

ARRESTS

Jeffrey Wells, age 28 of Hazlet was arrested on 05/01/19 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Brett DePalma, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/02/19 in the area of Bank St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Calith Hudson, age 28 of Jamaica, NY was arrested on 05/02/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Juan Quezada-Caranza, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/03/19 in the area of Broad St for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Brandon DeCarlo, age 23 of Old Bridge was arrested on 05/03/19 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Lee Evans, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/04/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Joseph Calabro, age 28 of Fair Haven was arrested on 05/05/19 in the area of White St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kevin Barry, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/06/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Thomas Flores-Paz, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/06/19 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Anthony Acierno-Vivelo age 29 of Staten Island was arrested on 05/10/19 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Anthony Morris, age 34 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/11/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jose Hernandez-Avelos, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/12/19 in the area of Earl St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Filberto Rosas-Ubera, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/12/19 in the area of West St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Bridgette Gavioli, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/13/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Benjamin Warshaw, age 22 of Trenton was arrested on 05/14/19 in the area of Hwy 35 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Thomas Remington, age 28 of Middletown was arrested on 05/15/19 in the area of Broad St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jessica Pagliano, age 29 of Colts Neck was arrested on 05/15/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Richard Atkins, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/17/19 in the area of Leonard St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Isaac Valdetano-Luna, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/20/19 in the area of Mechanic St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jorge Soto-Cintron, age 41 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/20/19 in the area of E. Sunset Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Christopher Whittaker, age 43 of Toms River was arrested on 05/21/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Violet Woods, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/21/19 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for Hindering Apprehension and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Bruno Manosalvas, age 25 of Paramus was arrested on 05/22/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Richard Hayes, age 59 of Long Branch was arrested on 05/22/19 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

James Protokowicz, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/23/19 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Robin Knight, age 49 of Union Beach was arrested on 05/26/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Dwight Wilkerson, age 20 of Middletown was arrested on 05/27/19 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Julio Cesar Bautista-Hernandez, age 32 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/28/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for DWI by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Christy Burke, age 33 of Belford was arrested on 05/28/19 in the area of Spring St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jerome McGowan, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/29/19 in the area of Tilton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.