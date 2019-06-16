RED BANK: SECOND CLASSIC 5K DRAWS 1,200+

red bank classic 2019Runners and walkers, young and old, completed the 5-kilometer distance. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

red bank classic 2019Much like the first, the second annual edition of the Red Bank Classic 5K once again ran under blue skies Saturday.

Organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance and the Red Family YMCA, the 3.1-mile event attracted more than 1,200 runners, walkers and a smattering of canines.

Were you in it, or do you know someone who was? See our photos below — and check out the guy who put on a great show for redbankgreen as he neared the finish line. Race results are here.

