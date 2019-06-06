<a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/red-bank-dot-pedestrian-switch-riverside-StpSJ6CILksJtmmVgt"></a> One day after redbankgreen reported on the absurd placement of a pedestrian-crossing switch in the middle of a sidewalk on Riverside Avenue in Red Bank, the New Jersey Department of Transportation removed the offending pole Wednesday.

Business Administrator Ziad Shehady told redbankgreen Thursday that the borough is still waiting for the NJDOT to do the same with a similar setup at Maple Avenue and Monmouth streets, in front of Buona Sera Ristorante. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)