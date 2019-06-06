After almost a year, a dusty and bumpy road rebuilding project in Red Bank is on track for completion this week, the borough’s consulting engineer said Wednesday.

The East Bergen Place project, which began last July, included the replacement of the water main and sanitary sewer lines before it was halted for a winter layover. That left rough driving conditions on a half-mile length of a main east-west thoroughfare.

On Wednesday, the street was milled and paved between Branch and Hudson avenues, as seen from Branch, above. The part between Hudson and Maple avenues is scheduled to be finished by Friday, said consulting engineer Lauren Neumann, of CME Associates.

Neumann estimated the final tab for the project at $1.6 million, rather than the $1.35 million previously quoted, because of change orders related to the water main and curbs.

Still on the punch list: the intersection of East Bergen and Broad Street, which is under Monmouth County jurisdiction. Neumann said the county plans to repave Broad this summer, and recently put the job out for bid.

When the work is completed, dips in the road shoulders that present challenges for motorists traveling east and west on East Bergen will be eliminated, she said.

(Photos by John T. Ward.)


