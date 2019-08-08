FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY
Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of June, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
6/6/19 Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, 46, Fair Haven, was arrested for Contempt of Court and was released after posting bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson made the arrest.
06/16 Patrols dispatched to the Wash House for a report of a dog bite. Subject refused medical treatment dog owner, was issued a Borough Ordinance violation for not having the dog leashed. Officer Alex Perkins was the responding Officer.
6/18/19 Ptl. Michael Volker took a report of Fraud, where unknown actors used the victim’s credit card information to make purchases at a local business. Det. Dwayne Reevey is investigating.
06/28 Kelsey A. Combs, 22, Neptune City was placed under arrest for possession of under 50 grams of Marijuana. The defendant was contacted during a D.W.I. checkpoint on River Road. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Officer George Williams was the arresting Officer.
06/28 Three individuals were charged with Criminal Mischief in connection with vandalism caused by throwing eggs at vehicles at several locations in Fair Haven. Det. Dwayne Reevey was the investigating Officer.
*Taylor Sexton, 24, Braintree charged with Criminal Mischief
*Harry Haywood, 24, Fair Haven charged with Criminal Mischief
*Luke Jacobs, 25, Red Bank charged with Criminal Mischief
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.