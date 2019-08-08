FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

fair haven nj police fhpdCrime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of June, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

6/6/19 Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, 46, Fair Haven, was arrested for Contempt of Court and was released after posting bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson made the arrest.

06/16 Patrols dispatched to the Wash House for a report of a dog bite.  Subject refused medical treatment dog owner, was issued a Borough Ordinance violation for not having the dog leashed. Officer Alex Perkins was the responding Officer.

6/18/19 Ptl.  Michael Volker took a report of Fraud, where unknown actors used the victim’s credit card information to make purchases at a local business. Det. Dwayne Reevey is investigating.

06/28 Kelsey A. Combs, 22, Neptune City was placed under arrest for possession of under 50 grams of Marijuana. The defendant was contacted during a D.W.I. checkpoint on River Road. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance.  Officer George Williams was the arresting Officer.

06/28 Three individuals were charged with Criminal Mischief in connection with vandalism caused by throwing eggs at vehicles at several locations in Fair Haven. Det. Dwayne Reevey was the investigating Officer.

*Taylor Sexton, 24, Braintree charged with Criminal Mischief

*Harry Haywood, 24, Fair Haven charged with Criminal Mischief

*Luke Jacobs, 25, Red Bank charged with Criminal Mischief

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Posted on August 8, 2019 at 4:00 am, filed under Crime, Fair Haven, Featured, Law & Justice, Security, Taxes and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.