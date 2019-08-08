Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of June, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

6/6/19 Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, 46, Fair Haven, was arrested for Contempt of Court and was released after posting bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson made the arrest.

06/16 Patrols dispatched to the Wash House for a report of a dog bite. Subject refused medical treatment dog owner, was issued a Borough Ordinance violation for not having the dog leashed. Officer Alex Perkins was the responding Officer.

6/18/19 Ptl. Michael Volker took a report of Fraud, where unknown actors used the victim’s credit card information to make purchases at a local business. Det. Dwayne Reevey is investigating.

06/28 Kelsey A. Combs, 22, Neptune City was placed under arrest for possession of under 50 grams of Marijuana. The defendant was contacted during a D.W.I. checkpoint on River Road. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Officer George Williams was the arresting Officer.

06/28 Three individuals were charged with Criminal Mischief in connection with vandalism caused by throwing eggs at vehicles at several locations in Fair Haven. Det. Dwayne Reevey was the investigating Officer.

*Taylor Sexton, 24, Braintree charged with Criminal Mischief

*Harry Haywood, 24, Fair Haven charged with Criminal Mischief

*Luke Jacobs, 25, Red Bank charged with Criminal Mischief

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.