A trio of groundhogs dined on the riverfront lawn outside the Red Bank Public Library last Thursday evening.

Weatherwise, it may feel like ‘Groundhog Day‘ for a stretch of the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of heavy rains with localized flooding on the afternoons of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. And even when it’s not raining, it’ll be hot and muggy, with peak temperatures in the high 80s.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.