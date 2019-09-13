RED BANK: MAN CHARGED WITH CHILD PORN

A Red Bank man was indicted earlier this week on child pornography charges, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reported Friday.

Zhe Bin Zie, 41, of Bridge Avenue, was charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for distributing child pornography, and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child pornography, according to an announcement.

He was one of three county men separately indicted after unrelated investigations for allegedly distributing distribution of child sexual abuse materials, according to the report. The others were John Catalano, 33, of Nottingham Way, Freehold, and Timothy Keough, 29, of 8th Avenue, Asbury Park.

If convicted, Zie faces up to 10 years in New Jersey prison as well as supervision for life.