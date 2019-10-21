FAIR HAVEN: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Booskerdoo barista Trudi Williams sweeping up Monday after the accident. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

A pedestrian incurred minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Fair Haven in early morning darkness Monday, police said.

Chief Joe McGovern tells redbankgreen that the pedestrian, an adult male resident of the borough, was heading west on River Road when he was “sideswiped” in the intersection at DeNormandie Avenue at about 6:25 a.m.

The car, a Chevy sedan, ran up the sidewalk on the eastern side of Denormandie, where it crashed into a tree outside Booskerdoo Coffee Company, McGovern said.

McGovern said he did not immediately have access to the identities of the pedestrian and driver. Both declined medical assistance, he said.

No charges were immediately filed against the driver pending completion of an investigation, McGovern said.