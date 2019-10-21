

Rain forced a one-week postponement of the Red Bank Halloween parade Sunday. But the 39th annual Red Bank Crop Walk drew hundreds of participants who completed a five-mile circuit that began and ended at Red Bank Regional High.

Monday’s weather looks to be ideal for those who can get out for a stroll, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers, mainly before 5am. Low around 53. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.