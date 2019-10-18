RED BANK: COUNCIL CANDIDATES TO FACE OFF

, ELECTION 2019    Continuing a tradition now in its 23rd year, the candidates on the November 5 ballot for two three-year terms on the Red Bank council are scheduled to face off and answer audience audience questions Thursday night.

red bank amy goldsmithHosted by the West Side Community Group and moderated as always by group president Amy Goldsmith, at right, this year’s edition features all four candidates, who have confirmed their attendance, the WSCG says.

On the ballot are incumbent Democrats Kathy Horgan and Erik Yngstrom, who face challenges by Republicans Allison Gregory and Jonathan Maciel Penney.

The event is slated for 7 to 9 p.m. at River Street Commons (the former River Street School) at 49 Catherine Street. Parking in the lot is for building residents only, so visitors must use street parking. Coffee, tea and cookies are provided free to attendees. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

 

