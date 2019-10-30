RED BANK: HOME REHAB GRANTS AVAILABLE

(Press release from the Red Bank Affordable Housing Corp, Inc.)

The Red Bank Affordable Housing Corp, Inc. (RBAHC), has developed for the Borough of Red Bank a program for Housing Rehabilitation to uplift the quality of its housing stock and to improve the condition and appearance of its neighborhoods.

The primary purpose of the program is to strengthen and preserve the Borough housing resources which will be accomplished through the use of deferred loans in the amount of $10,500.00.

These loans will make it possible for homeowners or those living in renter occupied units to repair and rehabilitate properties and not cause undue economic hardship to the homeowner.

For details, visit the website or call 848-260-9077.