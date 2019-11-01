A gray afternoon provided an appropriate autumn setting for Halloween trick-or-treating in downtown Red Bank Thursday.

Then came powerful winds overnight, leaving multiple power outages on the Greater Red Bank Green, according to JCP&L’s outage map. A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service warned of wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour until noon Friday.

Wind aside, we’ll also see something that’s been missing in recent days: sunshine. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.