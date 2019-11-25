Red Bank’s official Christmas tree has arrived in Riverside Gardens Park and will soon be trimmed in ornaments and lights.

The 35-foot-tall white fir was grown at Conover Nurseries in East Brunswick and is sponsored by the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter arranged the installation.

Lights on the tree are scheduled to be lit Friday night as part of the 27th annual Town Lighting and Holiday Express Concert. Get details about the event here. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)