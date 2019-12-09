Faux snow in a walk-in globe and an artificial-ice skating rink turned a block of downtown Red Bank into a winter wonderland for kids Sunday afternoon.

The nip in the air and the wintry mood, however, will be washed away Monday. Expect rain through most of the day, with temperatures peaking in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet conditions are forecast to continue through Wednesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain. High near 56. South wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 51. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 59. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain. Low around 32. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Rain and snow likely before 10am, then rain likely between 10am and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.