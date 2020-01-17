FAIR HAVEN: SIGNS OF WINTER SCENE HERE

As he does with each change of season, artist Jim Fitzmaurice of Rumson created a mural on the side of Fair Haven Hardware in Fair Haven Thursday afternoon. His latest tableau depicts ice skaters on a pond surrounded by snow.

Nature is expected to deliver its own version of winter to the Greater Red Bank Green in coming days. Though freezing temperatures Friday are unlikely to produce much ice on local waters, the area could get a bit of snow and sleet Saturday.

Here’s the extended forecast. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Saturday

Snow likely before 1pm, then rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 18 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Martin Luther King Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 37.