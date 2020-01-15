FAIR HAVEN: VETERAN LAUDED FOR HIS 100TH

Fair Haven resident Henry Stevens, born January 16, 1920, received accolades Monday night in advance of his 100th birthday.

At a council meeting, Mayor Ben Lucarelli, right, read a proclamation honoring the 47-year borough resident and father of five children for his service in the United States Navy during World War II. Stevens served as an engineer, with the rank of lieutenant junior grade, aboard the USS Tuscaloosa, earning a raft of medals for his service.

Stevens also received a laudatory letter from Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, and a joint resolution from the state Legislature. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)