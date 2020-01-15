RED BANK: MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT ON DECK

A proposal to add 150 apartments to the Red Bank Corporate Plaza complex on West Front Street is scheduled to go before the borough zoning board Thursday night.

As previously reported by redbankgreen, the project would shatter the borough’s limits on building height, density and more if approved.

Here’s what you need to know about the application. (Rendering by Feinberg & Associates. Click to enlarge.)

The plan calls for building above the existing West Front Street garage and Pazzo restaurant, and extending the structure to the former site of an auto body shop at West and Wall streets, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Proposed by West Long Branch-based PRC Group, owner of Red Bank Corporate Plaza, the project would create a nine-story structure with 150 apartments –16 classified as affordable by low- and moderate-income earners – and 556 parking spaces adjacent to PRC’s Red Bank Corporate Plaza.

The plaza currently consists of a four-story office building, Pazzo MMX restaurant and a parking garage situated just west of Pearl Street between West Front and Wall streets. There’s currently no housing on the site.

Among the variances needed:

HEIGHT: The additions would top out at 125 feet in a zone where the limit is 40 feet.

DENSITY: The project would also create a density of 56.9 residential units per acre, where the zone maximum is 16 per acre. It would also be double the borough’s allowable floor-area ratio, a measure of footprint coverage.

PARKING: Borough ordinance requires 800 parking spots, while PRC plans to provide 556.

Here are the key documents filed by PRC in support of its proposal:

• Application and description: Red Bank Corporate Plaza application 111819

• Site plan: Red Bank Corporate Center Use Variance Site Plan 122119

• Floor plans and renderings: Red Bank Corporate Plaza architecturals 122119

• Traffic and parking analysis: Red Bank Corporate Plaza traffic study 111419

The project does not include the vacant former Riverbank Antiques property just to the west of the existing parking deck. It also excludes property at the corner of West Front Street and West Street, home to Red Bank Liquors and its parking lot.

The zoning board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Here’s the agenda.