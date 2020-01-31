A tweet from the National Weather Service‘s regional operation in Mount Holly early Friday morning.

What’s to hate? OK, so the outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green includes cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. But sunshine returns for Super Bowl Sunday, and peak temperatures hover in the mid-40s throughout. Could be worse.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.