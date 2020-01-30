The library, which opened in the onetime home of manufacturer Sigmund Eisner in 1937, is now looking ahead to 2026. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank Public Library plans to solicit public input as it develops a new five-year strategic plan, its board of trustees announced Thursday.The survey aims to “to ascertain the public’s attitude toward the library, and what programs, materials, and services they would like the library to provide,” the announcement said.

The survey will be available beginning in February through the end of April in both paper and on-line format, and in English and Spanish, the board said.

In addition, the board plans to reach out to business and faith groups to obtain input about how the library can better serve all, it said.

The update to the strategic plan, to cover the years 2021 through 2026, is being overseen by committee consisting of library staff, board members, and resident volunteers formed in November.

Its goal is to have the new plan in place by January, 2021, said Jim Whyte, committee chairman.

“The role of the library as a resource for literacy, technology and gathering has been evolving to meet our community’s needs,” he said in the statement. “A strategic plan allows us to identify where to invest resources for services, programs, and new initiatives to make the most impact and community benefit.”