RED BANK: BALLOONS, TRAFFIC ON AGENDA

The study is to examine traffic and on-street parking downtown. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Expect the Red Bank council to initiate a proposed ban on mass balloon releases at its next regular meeting Wednesday night.

Also on deck: the award of a contract for a traffic study.

As previously reported, a new ordinance slated for introduction would make the mass release of balloons filled with lighter-than-air gas a code violation, with a possible fine of up to $1,500. Intentional releases of up to 10 balloons could bring a $250 fine, he said.

The ban was written at the request of the Environmental Commission. Balloon debris litters shorelines and imperils wildlife, advocates of bans say.

The council is also expected to consider a resolution that would award a $59,500 contract to CME Associates for a “traffic circulation and on-street parking study.”

As reported last week by redbankgreen, the study is to include traffic counts at 19 downtown intersections.

It also “should evaluate converting portions of various streets to one-way roads,” including but not limited to Monmouth, Wall, Water and White streets, according to a proposal solicitation sent to engineering firms.

Here’s the full agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.