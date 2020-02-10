Little Silver Creek at the foot of Prospect Avenue in Little Silver mirrored a painterly sky Sunday afternoon.

Another workweek begins on a damp note, with a high chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain. High near 49. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain. Areas of fog between 9pm and 5am. Low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly before 4pm. Areas of fog before 7am. High near 51. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.