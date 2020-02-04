RED BANK: TRAFFIC STUDY ON AGENDA

A proposed study is expected to track traffic at 19 downtown intersections, including Broad and West Front streets, above. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A study of downtown traffic is up for discussion at the Red Bank council’s workshop session Wednesday evening.

The data to be gathered is expected to be useful for future parking, pedestrian and other initiatives, borough Business Administrator Ziad Shehady tells redbankgreen.

At the session, Shehady plans to present the results of a request he sent January 17 to various engineering firms, inviting them to submit proposals for a professional services contract.

The solicitation described the study as an “assessment of traffic patterns and parking (as it concerns traffic circulation) in the downtown area.”

Nineteen intersections between West Street and Broad Street are called out for data collection.

“Part of the assessment should evaluate converting portions of various streets to one-way roads,” including but not limited to Monmouth, Wall, Water and White streets, the request stated.

The data is needed for “improving traffic circulation, improving parking, improving pedestrian and bicycling access/safety,” Shehady told redbankgreen by email Tuesday. At present, he said, “we lack sufficient data to make appropriate recommendations or changes.”

The cost of the study was included in a $2.64 million capital improvements bond adopted by the council last year, Shehady said.

Also up for discussion at the meeting: parking meters, and a possible ban on mass balloon releases.

Here’s the full agenda. No formal action is taken at workshop sessions. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber at 90 Monmouth Street.