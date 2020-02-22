RED BANK: CLASSIC 5K SET FOR JUNE 20

The 2020 Red Bank Classic kicks off at 8 a.m. on June 20 in downtown Red Bank. (John Vitollo)

The third annual Red Bank Classic 5K will return to downtown Red Bank on Saturday, June 20 to raise support for youth development programs at the borough’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Red Bank Family YMCA.

The Broad St. Dash for kids 12 and under is a highlight of the Red Bank Classic Event.

Hosted by the Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter, the event will bring together hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities – along with the greater community – for a day of fun, healthy activities that will make a lasting impact.

“We are looking forward to another successful event that showcases downtown Red Bank and generates funding to support beneficial programs for Red Bank youth,” said Angela Courtney, one of the founders of the charity race and owner of Sweetest Sin Boutique on White Street.

Last year, the event drew more than 1,500 runners and raised $20,000 to support free swim lessons for all Red Bank third graders at the Red Bank Y and a host of enriching afterschool programs offered by Red Bank Recreation.

Courtney said area businesses and organizations are encouraged to support the community event with sponsorships as follows:

• Title – $10,000

• Presenting- $5,000

• Gold Level – $2,500

• Silver Level – $1,000

• Mile Marker – $500

• Downtown Pole Banner – $250

• Vendor Table at Fitness Fest – $150

The deadline for sponsors to be included on event materials is March 13, Courtney said, noting that cash and in-kind donations are also welcomed.

This year’s 5K steps off at 8 a.m. for a challenging run through downtown Red Bank and surrounding borough neighborhoods. The course is a USATF-sanctioned race and certified course, as well as a USATF 2020 NJ Open Women’s Championship Race. The course is dog- and stroller-friendly.

Following the 5K run is the Kids Broad Street Dash, open to children up to 12 years old. The kids run is $15 and includes a t-shirt and medal.

The 5K race fee is $30 and includes a t-shirt, medal, chip-timed results, refreshments for runners at the Fitness Fest in Marine Park and access to the After Party at Red Rock Tap + Grill. The first 1,000 runners to register and pick up their bib will receive a swag bag.

Cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded respectively to the top three female and top three male finishers. If either the top female or male finisher breaks the course record, they will receive an additional $200 award, sponsored by Split Second Racing. The course records are: Female – 18.38.1 and Male – 16.44.1.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers 14 and under and in 5-year age groups starting at 15-19. Awards will also be presented to the top three teams and top four finishers on each team. Race participants are welcome to form teams with a minimum of four runners. Running teams will be scored based on the average of the top four runners on each team.

The general public is welcome to attend the Fitness Fest from 8-11 a.m., featuring health and wellness activities and fitness demonstrations from area businesses, activities for the kids, music and more.

Event registration is available online at www.redbankclassic.com.

Anyone interested in a formal training program leading up to the 5K is invited to participate in an 8-week session starting April 25 at the Red Bank Y. The fee is $120 and includes registration for the 5K. The program includes a Y membership during the duration of the program, training once a week and four whole body cryotherapy sessions at ChillRx Cryotherapy, Red Bank.

For more information on the race, sponsorships or volunteering, visit the race Web site or e-mail info@redbankclassic.com. For frequent updates, follow @RedBankClassic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.