Impatiens on West Front Street in Red Bank seemed to signal an early spring last week.

This week’s weather on the Greater Red Bank Green will indeed be more springlike than wintry, with warmish temperatures and drizzles in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Check it out below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Rain likely before 4pm, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after 4pm. Areas of fog after 4pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Areas of drizzle and fog with a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Areas of drizzle with a chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers likely, mainly between 1am and 4am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.