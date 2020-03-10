VIRUS UPDATE: YMCA SEEKS TO LIMIT SPREAD

The organization says its procedures “will continue to evolve” along with news about the coronavirus. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[See update below]

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s YMCA is asking members whose children attend schools that have closed due to coronavirus concerns not to visit the facility.

Here’s a quick overview of precautionary measures being taken on the Greater Red Bank Green in light of COVID-19:

• In an email to members late Monday, Jennifer Dunn, chief operating officer at the Community YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, said asking parents to keep affected children away from the Maple Avenue health center, along with other safety efforts, “will help to prevent the spread of new cases.

“With the confirmation of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New Jersey and presumptive positive in Monmouth County, the Y’s procedures will continue to evolve for the health and safety of all,” the notice said.

• The request comes a day after Red Bank Regional High announced it will be closed for a “deep cleaning” Tuesday. That move was made because a Little Silver student’s 27-year-old brother was reported to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement issued following dismissal Monday.

At the time, no one else in the family had been tested for the virus, Moore told the school community.

The break, Moore wrote, “”will also give health officials time to evaluate the situation and provide us with further direction. We will be sending out additional information when it becomes available.”

RBR draws students from the sending districts of Red Bank, Little Silver and Shrewsbury, and has tuition-paying students from other towns in Monmouth County.

• According to Little Silver Mayor Bob Neff, the man “has been self quarantined since March 1st and appears to be recovering at home.”

Meantime, borough rec department sports have been cancelled “pending results of further testing and investigation by the state,” he said.

• On its Facebook page Tuesday morning, the Little Silver school district posted: “Contrary to what some media outlets are saying, the Little Silver School District is OPEN. Only after school activities are cancelled as we increase cleaning protocols.”

• The “primary focus” at Red Bank schools at present is on prevention, the two-school district said in an announcement on its website Monday.

“We continue to evaluate the situation and ensure the safety of our students and staff. Looking ahead, schools may be required to close either preemptively or reactively.”

• Also in Red Bank, where a borough council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening, the administration said ‘s there is “no reason” to deviate from normal operations in light of COVID-19 concerns.

“Municipal offices remain open and regularly scheduled meetings will continue to be held,” it said in an announcement on the borough website.

• Concern about the virus had an impact in Fair Haven Monday, however.

The borough council went ahead with its scheduled semimonthly meeting, but as had been announced just an hour beforehand, tabled an agenda item – the proposed $3.4 million purchase of property for a new borough hall and police station – that was expected to draw a large turnout.

The decision was taken “in consideration of” the disclosure earlier in the day of the Little Silver man’s case, the borough announced.

No action will be taken on the proposed property acquisition until “the threat of the coronavirus is no longer a concern,” the borough’s announcement said.

Turnout was light at the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes.

• In Red Bank, “all performances are currently set to go on as scheduled” at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Basie said it has heightened its rigorous cleaning and sanitation procedures and “will keep the community informed of any changes to the schedule or operations of the organization.”