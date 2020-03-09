LITTLE SILVER: MAN PRESUMED TO HAVE VIRUS

[UPDATE: Subsequent to the publication of this article, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that New Jersey has “five more presumptive positive cases,” including a 27-year-old male who he says is NOT hospitalized. redbankgreen is seeking clarification on this.]

A 27-year-old Little Silver man is one of two Monmouth County residents presumed to be infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Here’s the announcement by Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley:

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has just received notice of two presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus in Monmouth County.

The two presumptive cases are:

Female, 83, in Hazlet being treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Male, 27, in Little Silver, being treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center (recently attended the Biogen conference in Boston)



Both patients are currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Board is monitoring the developing situation and is prepared to take the appropriate actions to protect the public health and safety of Monmouth County residents.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.