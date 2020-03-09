Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of February 15 to February 28, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Buttonwood Drive on 2/18/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Michael Zibrin investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 2/22/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $414.89. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

ARRESTS

Stephanie Willman, female age 65 of Long Branch was arrested on 2/15/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Taylor L. Parrish, female age 28 of Scranton, PA was arrested on 2/16/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Nina J. Schweighardt, female age 23 of Rockaway was arrested on 2/16/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Trinidad Mendez, male age 29 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 2/17/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Harvard Way by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Maria L. Montosa, female age 52 of Long Branch was arrested on 2/19/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Shannon M. Stevens, female age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 2/19/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Tyler S. Mathis-Wade, female age 21 of Neptune was arrested on 2/21/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Nyzheir J. Fitzpatrick, male age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 2/21/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Darryl Rasul, male age 54 of Asbury Park was arrested on 2/23/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Vanessa M. Baez, female age 20 of North Arlington was arrested on 2/26/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Yamil A. Medina, male age 28 of Neptune was arrested on 2/25/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Amber L. Lucisano, female age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 2/26/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Sean-Christian Clark, male age 48 of Highlands was arrested on 2/27/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.