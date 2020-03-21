RED BANK: BOROUGH’S FIRST CASE REPORTED

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank has its first resident COVID-19 case, the borough government reported late Friday.

From an announcement on the borough website:

The Borough of Red Bank would like to advise our community that as of March 20, 2020, there is one (1) official positive case of the COVID-19 virus among Red Bank residents. This information is based on official reporting by the New Jersey Department of Health and the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission.

No additional information was disclosed about the case.

Earlier in the day, Monmouth County freeholders reported 55 positive cases of COVID-19 in the County. They include three in Little Silver.

Separately, Governor Phil Murphy reported the statewide number of cases from the pandemic was 890, up 155 from Thursday, with two additional deaths.

Eleven state residents have died from the virus, Murphy said.

A week ago, the owner of the 91-unit Grandville Tower high-rise apartments in Red Bank informed tenants that two residents were “presumed positive” with the coronavirus. But the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission later reported that while two residents had been tested, their results had not come back as of Wednesday.

No subsequent disclosures about those patients have since come to light.

On Thursday, borough Business Administrator Ziad Shehady disclosed that he had tested positive. His case is regarded as a Union County instance of the virus because Shehady resides in Springfield Township.