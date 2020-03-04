RED BANK: MURALS BRING MESSAGE OF LOVE

Love was in the air at the corner of Leighton Avenue and Drs. Parker Boulevard in Red Bank Wednesday morning. And it seems a prominent corner downtown is about to be smitten, too.

What’s Going On Here? Read on.





redbankgreen found Andres Alvarez, above, of Hoboken-based Mural Painter Inc., putting finishing touches on a bold, black-and-white “I LOVE RED BANK” message on the Leighton Avenue side of A1 Liquors.

Once that’s completed, Alvarez said, he and a colleague will then be creating a larger version of the same mural to replace the Indie Street Film Festival promotional image that’s been on the side of 74-76 Monmouth Street since 2016, seen at right.

Mural applications filed with the borough by Kyle Devesty in December say the design was created by artist Tim Rowan.

Devesty, who posts fabulous photos of Red Bank and other Monmouth County towns on Facebook and Instagram under the name “I Love Red Bank,” wrote on the applications that the murals are intended “to show love/support for our town while adding relevant art.”

Devesty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)