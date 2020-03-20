With spring in the air, a couple took a stroll down Markham Place in Little Silver Sunday.

The vernal equinox occured at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, marking the earliest start to spring in 124 years, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. And it debuts with summer-like conditions on the Greater Red Bank Green Friday, with temperatures peaking near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Click to enlarge.)Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.