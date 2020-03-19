RED BANK: TAKEOUT, ANYONE?

Good Karma Café on East Front Street doing takeout-only business Sunday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

You need to eat, and restaurants, facing dire prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic, need customers more than ever before.

Downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter has compiled a list of borough eateries showing which are open for takeout business and which offer delivery.

Here’s a caveat, from the RiverCenter website:

Keep in mind, this is a changing list and RiverCenter staff will do our best to keep the list current based on the information provided by the businesses who are reporting their open and service status. Thanks for your patience and understanding as the list is constantly changing as this unprecedented event unfolds.

The list was current as of noon Wednesday.

On the same page is a list of retail and service businesses and their status.

Both lists can be found here.

Separately, borough resident and foodie Scott Broschart has put together his own list, organized by cuisine type. His list is here.

In Fair Haven, the borough government is asking businesses to post their status and delivery options on the town’s Facebook page.