The surest sign of spring’s approach on the Greater Green may be the annual reopening of Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice in Red Bank. And that’s scheduled to happen at noon Friday.

Meantime, the winter of 2020 continues to serve up unseasonably warm days, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 45. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain, possibly mixing with snow after 1am, then gradually ending. Low around 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.