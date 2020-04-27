VIRUS UPDATE: LOWEST DEATH TOLL IN WEEKS

By JOHN T. WARD

For the first time in nearly a month, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration reported fewer than 100 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

The daily update is subject to revision, and the weekend reports during the pandemic have often shown unsustained drops in new fatalities. Still, the latest tally of 75 deaths was sharply lower than figures reported in recent weeks.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 online database, those deaths followed 249 reported Saturday, and 379 reported April 21. The last time the state reported a lower number was April 1, with 68 deaths.

Since its first death on March 10, the state has lost 5,938 residents to the disease, the website reported.

They included 291 in Monmouth County, where four new deaths were reported.

Other indicators also headed pointed to a quelling of the crisis. Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: